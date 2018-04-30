Altus man arrested for burglarizing city cemetery

Wolfgang Shipper has been accused of burglarizing the Altus City Cemetery. (Source APD)

An Altus man has been arrested on a charge of second-degree burglary after allegedly breaking into the city cemetery.

According to Altus police, 22-year-old Wolfgang Jarrad Shipper was caught on video surveillance burglarizing the office of the Altus City Cemetery.

Police say they were called to the cemetery around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 29. When police arrived they noticed the front door was kicked in. Police found no one inside, but later made contact with Shipper at the Pear Tree Apartments about a half mile away.

Police say they recovered stolen property from Shipper's apartment as well as two chainsaws which were recovered on cemetery grounds.

Shipper was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

