Medical examiner releases officials cause of death of Lawton man

Family members are identifying Anthony Johnson as the man who was found dead on Monday morning in Lawton.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's office has released a preliminary cause of death after a Lawton man was found outside of a residence in December 2017.

Anthony Johnson's death has officially been ruled a homicide.

Johnson was found outside a home in the 1500 block of SW Douglas around noon on December 4. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

7News spoke to Johnson's family after his death and they say they are looking for answers.

Police are still investigating the death. If you have information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO. You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

