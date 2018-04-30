Lawton Student named winner of National Future Chef's Challenge

Congratulations to Julissa Rocha on winning the Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge!



Lawton Public Schools announced the news on their Facebook page.





Julissa is a fifth grader at Pioneer Park. She first competed in Lawton and co-won the local competition. She went on to become one of five national semi-finalists. Each semi-finalists made a video of them preparing their dish, and people were able to vote for their favorites.

The winning dish was Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps and Tofu Caprese Skewers.



Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.