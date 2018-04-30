Lawton man facing 11 charges in April murder - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton man facing 11 charges in April murder

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Delante Lawrence is facing 11 charges connected to an April homicide. (Source KSWO) Delante Lawrence is facing 11 charges connected to an April homicide. (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Eleven charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old on April 21 in Lawton.

Delante Lawrence is facing eight felonies and three misdemeanors connected to the slaying. 

According to court documents, Lawrence was at the home near 3rd and Euclid on Saturday, April 21 with multiple other people. Lawrence allegedly told police he was there to sell marijuana to someone at the home. Lawrence was inside the home when the victim, La'Munt Edward Pickens-Hawkins, showed up at the home with another person. According to police, Lawrence said he shot Hawkins as he was walking in the door. Others at the home tried to take the gun from Lawrence but one of them was shot as well. Hawkins was able to identify Lawrence as the shooter to police before he passed away from his injuries.

After the shooting, police say Lawrence fled the scene. That same evening, he was located by police at his home where he was spotted leaving with two other people in the vehicle. His two passengers were the owners of the vehicle but reportedly had no knowledge of Lawrence's activities. Lawrence was driving the vehicle when police pulled him over near I-44 and Rogers Lane. Police were trying to get his information when he sped away, leading police in a chase. The two passengers jumped from the vehicle, which was still moving, near 9th and Columbia. Lawrence eventually wrecked the vehicle near 6th and Ferris and ran away. 

The next day an officer spotted Lawrence near 6th and Dearborn walking down the road. When the officer tried to make contact with him, Lawrence resisted before finally be taken into custody.

The list of charges Lawrence is facing includes: First-Degree Murder (felony), Shooting with intent to kill (felony), Assault with a deadly weapon (felony), Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony (felony), Distribution of a controlled substance (felony), Endangering other while eluding police (felony), Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (felony), obstructing officer (misdemeanor), resisting an officer (misdemeanor), Malicious injury to property (misdemeanor), Possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction (felony).

Lawrence faces life in prison and could face the death penalty. He is being held on $1 million bond.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:54:51 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:54:02 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:52:32 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

    •   
Powered by Frankly