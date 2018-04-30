Lawton man facing 11 charges in April murder

Eleven charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old on April 21 in Lawton.

Delante Lawrence is facing eight felonies and three misdemeanors connected to the slaying.

According to court documents, Lawrence was at the home near 3rd and Euclid on Saturday, April 21 with multiple other people. Lawrence allegedly told police he was there to sell marijuana to someone at the home. Lawrence was inside the home when the victim, La'Munt Edward Pickens-Hawkins, showed up at the home with another person. According to police, Lawrence said he shot Hawkins as he was walking in the door. Others at the home tried to take the gun from Lawrence but one of them was shot as well. Hawkins was able to identify Lawrence as the shooter to police before he passed away from his injuries.

After the shooting, police say Lawrence fled the scene. That same evening, he was located by police at his home where he was spotted leaving with two other people in the vehicle. His two passengers were the owners of the vehicle but reportedly had no knowledge of Lawrence's activities. Lawrence was driving the vehicle when police pulled him over near I-44 and Rogers Lane. Police were trying to get his information when he sped away, leading police in a chase. The two passengers jumped from the vehicle, which was still moving, near 9th and Columbia. Lawrence eventually wrecked the vehicle near 6th and Ferris and ran away.

The next day an officer spotted Lawrence near 6th and Dearborn walking down the road. When the officer tried to make contact with him, Lawrence resisted before finally be taken into custody.

The list of charges Lawrence is facing includes: First-Degree Murder (felony), Shooting with intent to kill (felony), Assault with a deadly weapon (felony), Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony (felony), Distribution of a controlled substance (felony), Endangering other while eluding police (felony), Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (felony), obstructing officer (misdemeanor), resisting an officer (misdemeanor), Malicious injury to property (misdemeanor), Possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction (felony).

Lawrence faces life in prison and could face the death penalty. He is being held on $1 million bond.

