Fort Sill thanks VITA volunteers

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - On Monday Fort Sill took time to thank the service members who spent the tax season helping others on post file their returns.



Each year, men and women from across Fort Sill work with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Center to prepare tax returns for active duty service members, their families and retirees all for free.

The volunteers are selected from units all over the post and dedicate countless hours of training and service during the tax season.

Sheila Olsen, with the Fort Sill Income Tax Center, says the VITA wanted to express gratitude for their hard work. She says besides completing certification requirements and preparing the returns the center was open six days a week for the first eight weeks of the tax center being available, so that limits volunteers’ personal and family time.

Besides providing free individual tax preparation the Fort Sill Income Tax center provides other services the rest of the year.

