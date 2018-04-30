Fort Sill thanks VITA volunteers - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fort Sill thanks VITA volunteers

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - On Monday Fort Sill took time to thank the service members who spent the tax season helping others on post file their returns.

Each year, men and women from across Fort Sill work with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Center to prepare tax returns for active duty service members, their families and retirees all for free.

The volunteers are selected from units all over the post and dedicate countless hours of training and service during the tax season.

Sheila Olsen, with the Fort Sill Income Tax Center, says the VITA wanted to express gratitude for their hard work.  She says besides completing certification requirements and preparing the returns the center was open six days a week for the first eight weeks of the tax center being available, so that limits volunteers’ personal and family time. 

Besides providing free individual tax preparation the Fort Sill Income Tax center provides other services the rest of the year.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:52:32 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:52:20 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:44:37 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly