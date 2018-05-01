Flower Mound archery team in need of donations for nationals

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The Flowermound Archery team is asking for your help to send them to a national competition next week.

They need to raise $14,000 to be able to go to the competition in Kentucky next week. They have already raised a little over $6,000.

This is all a part of The National Archery in the Schools Program. The goal is to improve educational performance for students in grades 4th - 12th. The money raised for nationals will go towards the teams food, travel expenses, and competition fees. The students say the sport teaches them how to be successful in the classroom and in life and each dollar donated to their team goes a long way.

"It feels really good because ever since I started in the 3rd grade, I've been wanting to go to Nationals, so it feels really good," said Samson Niusulu, student.

"I'm excited that the team has got this far and that we actually qualified and we got so high up in placing," said Jaycee Vanhoozer, student. The team will leave for nationals on May 9th and come back on the 12th. If you would like to make a donation, just contact Flowermound Schools at 580-353-4088.

