UPDATE: Home destroyed, dog dies during Lawton fire

The cause of the fire has not been established. (Source KSWO)

A family's home is a total loss after a fire destroyed it on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lawton Fire Department was called to the scene around 12:30 Tuesday after receiving reports of smoke and flames being seen coming from the home. When crews arrived they confirmed that flames could be seen and began their initial attack. It took about 30-45 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Fire officials tell us the home is a total loss. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family that lived there. Two people were home at the time of the fire but were able to escape the flames.

A family dog died in the fire but two others were able to be saved by firefighters.

The Lawton Fire Marshal's office said the fire appears to be accidental but they are investigating.

