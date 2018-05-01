Byford Auto Group helps Stephens County students with CPR traini - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Byford Auto Group helps Stephens County students with CPR training

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
(Source Facebook) (Source Facebook)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Byford Auto Group, Le Norman Properties, and Goldkey Service Center are partnering with the American Heart Association to help students learn CPR and other life-saving techniques. 

The American Heart Associations "CPR in Schools" program highlights a new state law requiring CPR training prior to high school graduation. The AHA is sending 23 CPR training kits to 20 schools for use on campus. This is possible due to a $100,000 contribution from Byford Auto Group, Le Norman Properties, and Goldkey Service Center. The AHA CPR in Schools Training Kits teach students CPR as well as AED skills and choking relief techniques. 

“We would like to thank LeNorman Properties, Byford Auto Group and GoldKey Service Center for their generous contribution in helping fund our CPR in Schools program,” said Debbie Hite, AHA Senior Executive Director in a press release. “CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. We are extremely excited to partner with organizations and schools to start training students in the lifesaving skill.” 

In May 2014 the CPR in Schools bill (HB 1328) was signed into law making Oklahoma the 16 state to make CPR training a graduation requirement. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

