Fort Sill hosts annual FIRES Conference

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Military leaders from around the world are at Fort Sill this week for the annual FIRES Conference.

Every year, leaders descend on Fort Sill for a week full of guest speakers and meetings.

"It's an opportunity for all of the FIRES and Army leaders to come together and discuss problems or challenges we have in our force today and come up with creative and innovative solutions over the next year,” said Colonel Ken Slover, the Director of the Commander’s Planning Group.

In addition to leaders from the United States Army, military leaders from 9 ally countries are also in attendance.

"They're imperative to the success of any operation we do globally in this day and age. So, it'd be criminal not to have our partners in our allied nations here with us to develop these solutions with us,” Col. Slover said.

And they're also seeking input from a group of students from the Captains Career Course.

"They're the future. They're the ones that are going to be really operating in the plans that we develop now,” Col. Slover said.

"We need to make sure we know what we're coming up against. You never want to go into any fight blindly because that's the risk of loss of soldiers and what not and we take that very dear to heart and that's not what we want to see. We want to always be prepared and take that head on,” said Captain Elliot Freeman, who is in the Captains Career Course.

And helping with that mission are technology and defense leaders such as Boeing, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. They're getting a chance to interact with those attending the conference and show off their latest technology and equipment.

"Really getting to hear what does the warfighter need? What can we provide as a company? We want to listen, listen to what our customer is telling us and then try to make sure that we are getting them exactly what they need,” said Gaylia Campbell, the Vice President of Precision Fires and Combat Maneuver Systems at Lockheed Martin. 

