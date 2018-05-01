Dozens attend annual Art Show at Gabriel's House in Duncan

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -On Tuesday, Gabriel's House in Duncan held their 15th annual Art Show.

The show features nearly 200 pieces of art created by 1st through 5th grade Duncan Public Schools students.

The students were so excited to show off pieces of art work, they’ve been working on since school started. The Director for Gabriel's House, Dee Carrio said this is an event student, parents and the community look forward to every year.

“This is a chance for kids to celebrate their art and their achievements on what they’ve done and it’s a time for parents and people in the community to see what the kids have accomplished," Carrio said.

In the past year, elementary students at Gabriel’s House have been working on close to 200 pieces of art.

“They’ve done chalk pastels, oil pastels, they’ve done some clay work, some water colors on the canvases, so it’s a range of projects that we’ve done." Carrio said.

A volunteer from Bank First in Duncan also taught students how to create 3D Art and collages made from old pieces of wood used at a construction site.

The Founder of Gabriel’s House Bonnie said their goal is to make every child feel like they're successful. Even though the Art Show is not a competition, each child receives a ribbon.

“All of their work is on display and everyone ohh’s and awe’s over it and how does a child know if they have any talent if they are never exposed to it and most of these children would never be able to take private art lessons and we have success for some of these children as far as art goes," Bonnie Talley said.

While the students get to take their pieces of Art home, organizers will scan and frame each piece for the Benefit Auction Fundraiser and dinner in June.

Last year's auction was a huge success.

“We raised about $21,000 last in just that one night, so of course hoping to raise more this year because our program is growing. In January we opened up a site in Empire and on May 15 we will be doing an Art show there," said Carrio.

The money from the auction will go right back to Gabriel’s House.

“So it helps give this program to the kids, not everybody is able to pay the full tuition and so it allows us to go ahead and continue programming. Everything from our overhead to our supplies, art, food and enrichment supplies," Carrio said.

Organizers said they wouldn’t be here today without the support from the community.

“They open up their pocket books and their hearts and they give to these kids because they understand what we are trying to do here," Talley said.

Gabriel's House Annual Benefit Dinner and Art Auction will be held Tuesday, June 26th at the Simmons Center. Tickets are $35 dollars per person. More information can be found on their website.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.