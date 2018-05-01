Therapy dogs provide stress relief during finals week - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Therapy dogs provide stress relief during finals week

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - It's finals week at Cameron University, and a group of therapy dogs have been brought on campus to help students de-stress between tests.

Dogs with Paws for Love Therapy Dogs were be at the Shepler Lobby  to provide a distraction and help students get tests off their mind for a couple minutes.

Students stopped to pet and love on the three therapy dogs as they were leaving a final, on their way to one, or just taking a quick study break. Junior Brittnee Altic said she has five finals left to take and welcomed short the distraction.

"It's really relieving because I don't have to think about studying because I've been studying for three nights’ straight,” she said. “So, now I can just cuddle with these dogs instead of study."

Senior Lari Robertson is a dog lover and said the endorphin release the dogs are causing is making them happier during a stressful time.

"It just like gets rid of all the worries that you have,” she said. “I just came from a final, and I don't know how I feel about that, but just seeing these dogs make me so much happier and forget about everything."

Helping students through finals is exactly what Student Support Services and the dog owners want, and these furry friends trained and passed a test of their own to become therapy dogs. Cathleen Dutton, with student support services, said having something that can cause you to stress less during finals week is important.

"It helps them focus better on their finals,” she said. “They can better concentrate and hopefully pass their classes without any worries."

Altic said the dogs made her feel better.

"They make me happy when finals make me sad," she said.

The dogs will be at Shepler Lobby through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m Dutton said if the stress of final exams is too much, students can also get help at the wellness center.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:54:51 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:54:02 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:52:32 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

    •   
Powered by Frankly