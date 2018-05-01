Therapy dogs provide stress relief during finals week

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - It's finals week at Cameron University, and a group of therapy dogs have been brought on campus to help students de-stress between tests.

Dogs with Paws for Love Therapy Dogs were be at the Shepler Lobby to provide a distraction and help students get tests off their mind for a couple minutes.

Students stopped to pet and love on the three therapy dogs as they were leaving a final, on their way to one, or just taking a quick study break. Junior Brittnee Altic said she has five finals left to take and welcomed short the distraction.

"It's really relieving because I don't have to think about studying because I've been studying for three nights’ straight,” she said. “So, now I can just cuddle with these dogs instead of study."

Senior Lari Robertson is a dog lover and said the endorphin release the dogs are causing is making them happier during a stressful time.

"It just like gets rid of all the worries that you have,” she said. “I just came from a final, and I don't know how I feel about that, but just seeing these dogs make me so much happier and forget about everything."

Helping students through finals is exactly what Student Support Services and the dog owners want, and these furry friends trained and passed a test of their own to become therapy dogs. Cathleen Dutton, with student support services, said having something that can cause you to stress less during finals week is important.

"It helps them focus better on their finals,” she said. “They can better concentrate and hopefully pass their classes without any worries."

Altic said the dogs made her feel better.

"They make me happy when finals make me sad," she said.

The dogs will be at Shepler Lobby through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m Dutton said if the stress of final exams is too much, students can also get help at the wellness center.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.