McMahon Foundation meets with nursing students

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Current and graduating nursing students at Cameron gathered together for a special meeting with the McMahon Foundation.

Every year the McMahon foundation provides a number of scholarships and grants for those in the nursing program, and tonight officials with the nonprofit met and spoke with the recipients of that financial support.

For McMahon Foundation chairman Kenneth Easton, the night was a reminder of the importance of supporting up-and-coming nurses.

"It's important to get the opportunity to educate the people here,” he said. “We hope that they will stay in Lawton, because we have medical facilities here that require employees.”

In 2018, the McMahon Foundation provided roughly $80,000 to students in the nursing field.

