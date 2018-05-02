Prom proposal going viral

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The video of a Lawton High special needs student being asked to prom is getting some national recognition.

Genesis Lewis, a senior at Lawton High was asked to prom by his personal care assistant and long time family friend, Almeter Vines. She surprised him outside the classroom last week with a cookie cake, poster and balloons.

"Dancing and eating pizza," said Lewis.



Lewis's mom says it's hard being the mother of a special needs student, but she's glad he got to experience something all the other seniors do.

"I was pretty excited," said Cynthia Lewis, mother of Genesis. "I worry about these stages in life for him that he wouldn't get these experiences. I appreciate Mrs. Almeda for doing that for him because that's one of the things that I would turn off my social media because it didn't feel good to necessarily see other people getting those things that I knew he wouldn't get to experience."

