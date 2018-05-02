Power restored to thousands of residents in SWOK - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Power restored to thousands of residents in SWOK

By Rebekah Fountain, Morning Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Over 10,000 Public Service Company Of Oklahoma customers experienced power outages in the southwest Oklahoma area Wednesday.

Areas impacted by the power outage were Apache, Cache, Elgin, Lawton, and Sterling.

According to PSO the power outage happened at 6:30 Wednesday morning and was restored at 7:30 A.M.

To check the latest on power outages you can go to this link.

