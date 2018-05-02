Oklahoma governor seeks disaster assistance after wildfires

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin is asking the U.S. Small Business Administration for a disaster declaration because of wildfires in the state.

Fallin said Wednesday that she's asking the SBA for a disaster declaration for Dewey County that would allow for low-interest loans for homeowners, renters and business owners to repair or replace uninsured property that was damaged by the fires in April.

If the disaster declaration is approved, those in counties adjacent to Dewey County who were affected by the fires would also be eligible for assistance.

The wildfires that burned from April 11-20 are blamed for two deaths in the state.

