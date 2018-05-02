Local businesses provide CPR kits for high school students - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local businesses provide CPR kits for high school students

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)-High school students in Stephens County will now be trained and certified in CPR, and it's all thanks to some local businesses.

Byford Auto Group, LeNorman Properties, and Gold Key Service Center teamed up with the American Heart Association at Byford Chevy in Duncan Wednesday morning to pass out CPR kits to high school principals and superintendents. The kits cost $5,000 a piece.
Each contains inflatable mannequins, instructional DVD's, and lesson plans. 

In just one class period, Go Red for Women Director Denise Castelli said students will learn the core skills of CPR as well as AED and choking relief techniques.

"You don't know where you are going to be when you need this skill, so the skill that is taught empowers you to be able to help someone when you don't even know it is coming," Castelli said.

A new state law requires Oklahoma schools to teach juniors and seniors CPR prior to high school graduation.The American Heart Association has already passed out close to a one-million CPR kits nationwide.Thanks to Byford, and the other businesses, all 7 high schools in Stephens County now have their own kits.

    fasfdafasfda

