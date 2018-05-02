Crime Stoppers of Stephens County upgrades signs

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)-Crime Stoppers of Stephens County is hoping they'll get more help solving crimes thanks to new signs purchased through grants and fundraisers.

The new signs are much better that the old signs which only had a phone number on them.

With the news improvements, they're goal is to place them in several areas in the county and they hope people will help them get one step closer to solving a case.

The next time your driving around Stephens County you may notice these new Crime Stoppers of Stephens County signs.



"We want people to know if they see anything suspicious all you have to do is call or text, the police can come out or the sheriff's department or whoever and investigate, Shaw said.

The new signs now give information on sending texts and messages on their Facebook page as well as their website.If your tip leads to an arrest you can receive up to $1,000 dollars and you will still be able to remain anonymous.

"The only thing that we need to have in order for you to get a reward is the phone number so I can contact you. I don't need your name, no personal information at all, just a phone number so I can give you the information to pick up the reward," Egger said.

Detective Jason Egger with the Duncan Police Department said they have some cases that are hard to investigate because they don't have a suspect. But putting the information on their social media page can help break the case.

"It's been a big help to us If we are able to put photographs were we can't ID the suspect normally once we put it on our Facebook page within a day we have that person identified," Egger said.

There is already a sign at Merlin's Auto Repair Shop on East Main Street in Duncan. The signs will also be placed around schools and other businesses all over Stephens County.

Superintendent Melonie Hau said they will have signs around each school in Duncan, outside the facilities and near the parent pick up lines.

"They help us promote safety and security not only for our students, but for the whole community we talk about if you see something, say something and the Crime stoppers program helps citizens be able to do that," Hau said.

Egger said he will be meeting with school officials in Velma-Alma later this week to put up signs there. Each sign cost 25 dollars and if you would like to purchase one, you can find more information on their website.

The organization will also have meetings on the 1st Monday of the month at 6:00. The meeting will be held at the Duncan Police Department and they encourage all citizens to come out and get involved.

