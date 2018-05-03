THE DAY AFTER: Viewer pics and videos from yesterday's storms - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

THE DAY AFTER: Viewer pics and videos from yesterday's storms

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
(Source Beth Beckette) (Source Beth Beckette)

We have collected a number of videos and pictures from our viewers from the storms yesterday.

If you have any you would like to share with us you can send them to us on our Facebook page or email them to news@kswo.com!

