Blair woman arrested for embezzling approximately $300,000

Blair woman arrested for embezzling approximately $300,000

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
ALTUS, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Blair woman has been arrested on embezzlement charges after being accused of taking approximately $300,000 from her former employer, Geiger Eye Care in Altus.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, 38-year-old Sabor Downing turned herself in to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Downing refused to cooperate with the investigation.

According to the victim, Downing allegedly stole cash payments from patients and then would later post them as credit or check transactions starting in 2010.

Downing was booked into the Jackson County Jail and was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

