Lawton man accused of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12 - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton man accused of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
Anthony Manuel is charged with inappropriately touching a 5-year-old girl in October of 2017. (Source CCDC) Anthony Manuel is charged with inappropriately touching a 5-year-old girl in October of 2017. (Source CCDC)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Lawton man has been arrested on a charge of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12.

Anthony A. Manuel, 36, is accused of sexually molesting a 5-year-old girl in October 2017.

According to court documents, the victim told police that Manuel allegedly came into her room and touched her inappropriately. 

Manuel faces a minimum of 25 years in prison if convicted. His next hearing is scheduled for May 17.

