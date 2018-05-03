Lawton man accused of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12

Anthony Manuel is charged with inappropriately touching a 5-year-old girl in October of 2017. (Source CCDC)

A Lawton man has been arrested on a charge of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12.

Anthony A. Manuel, 36, is accused of sexually molesting a 5-year-old girl in October 2017.

According to court documents, the victim told police that Manuel allegedly came into her room and touched her inappropriately.

Manuel faces a minimum of 25 years in prison if convicted. His next hearing is scheduled for May 17.

