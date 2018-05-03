LPD issues arrest warrant in east Lawton homicide

Lawton police has issued a felony arrest warrant in a murder which occurred earlier this year on the east side of Lawton.

Police suspect Phasasha Alieze Garcia in the shooting death of Rory Martin. The shooting occurred on April 15 at the Veterans of Foreign War Post 5263.

According to court documents, witnesses say they saw Garcia shoot Martin with a handgun after an argument. Witnesses say they heard Rory Martin say that he was not afraid of a gun and to "shoot him" right before the shooting occurred. The two had allegedly been involved in an argument over another woman.

Garcia is facing one charge of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.