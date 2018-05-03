Arrest warrant issued in bomb threat against two Lawton schools

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Carnegie man for bomb threats called into two Lawton high schools on February 6, 2018.

Police suspect 18-year-old Keelan Ray Landers of making a bomb threat to MacArthur High School, and for being a part of a bomb threat made to Eisenhower High school.



Weatherford Police Department arrested Landers for calling in a bomb threat to Weatherford Regional Hospital also on February 6. During Weatherford Police Department's investigation, detectives say they found that Landers' phone was used to make the bomb threats on both Lawton schools. After questioning, they say Landers admitted to calling in the bomb threat at MacArthur schools and said he let a friend use his phone to call in the threat on Eisenhower High School.



According to court records, Landers said he was smoking meth at his home with a friend, when the friend stated he needed Landers' help. The friend of Landers said he wanted to kidnap the child of someone who owed him money, and that child attended Eisenhower High School. Landers reportedly called in the threat to MacArthur to get police to the east side of town, and gave his friend the phone to call the threat on Eisenhower. The kidnap attempt never occurred, as the suspects stayed at Landers' home smoking meth and marijuana.



Landers states that both calls were a joke and he never intended to harm anyone.



Landers is facing felony charges of making a telephone bomb threats and conspiracy to commit making a telephone bomb threat. He is currently being held in the Custer County detention center.



