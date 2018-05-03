Central High FFA celebrates members at annual banquet - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Central High FFA celebrates members at annual banquet

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
CENTRAL HIGH, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Around 50 Central High FFA members and their families gathered May 3 for their annual banquet.

It's an event where students are recognized for their hard work put into their FFA projects throughout the year. A dinner was served before awards were presented and retiring officers gave their farewell addresses.

We had a couple of KSWO representatives there as well to receive the Blue & Gold Award presented by the Central High FFA Chapter Officers.

And this isn't the last event for some of these members. Throughout the summer, they will compete in judging contests and leadership camps.

