FIRES conference wraps up with banquet

A banquet was held to celebrate the FIRES conference at Fort Sill. The conference wrapped up Thursday May 3.

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted this event for the first time.

More than 150 people attended.

The chamber invited community members to come out and learn more about the FIRES mission.

The board chairman for the chamber says the FIRES conference represents the close bond between the city of Lawton and Fort Sill.



