Sergeant Mark Geer retires after 20 years with LPD

The Lawton Police Department said goodbye to one of their own, a man who's spent decades serving the Lawton community and keeping the streets safe.

Sergeant Mark Geer's retirement ceremony was held May 3 at the Municipal Courtroom

Geer has been on the force for over 20 years, and has worked to help Lawton safe through various positions, from patrolman to Special Operations.

He tells us he's grateful for the chance to serve, grateful that he made it to retirement -- and grateful for the outpouring of support at today's ceremony.

