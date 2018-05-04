Comanche County Sheriff's Department asking for information on stolen trailer

Comanche County Sheriff's Department is looking for a trailer that was stolen from a local business.



Authorities say the welder trailer, with equipment on it, was stolen from a yard on Southeast Baseline. It's red and has "Lyman's Iron Design" written in white on top of it.

The victim told sheriff's deputies it was not secured when it was taken sometime on April 28. The trailer along with the items on it totaled up to $9,600 worth of stolen merchandise.



The owner of the trailer is offering a reward for its return. If you have any information in this theft please contact the Comanche County Sheriff's Department at 580-353-4280.



