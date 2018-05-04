Comanche County Sheriff's Department asking for information on s - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Comanche County Sheriff's Department asking for information on stolen trailer

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
Connect
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Comanche County Sheriff's Department is looking for a trailer that was stolen from a local business.

Authorities say the welder trailer, with equipment on it, was stolen from a yard on Southeast Baseline. It's red and has "Lyman's Iron Design" written in white on top of it.

The victim told sheriff's deputies it was not secured when it was taken sometime on April 28. The trailer along with the items on it totaled up to $9,600 worth of stolen merchandise.

The owner of the trailer is offering a reward for its return. If you have any information in this theft please contact the Comanche County Sheriff's Department at 580-353-4280.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:54:51 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:54:02 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:52:32 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

    •   
Powered by Frankly