Lawton Fire Fighters raise over $17,000 during 2018 Fill the Boo - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton Fire Fighters raise over $17,000 during 2018 Fill the Boot Campaign

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
Connect
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Members of the Lawton Fire Department Local 1882 have wrapped up their annual campaign to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They were in front of the Wal-Mart stores on Sheridan and Quanah Parker Trailway and held out boots for people to donate to the cause.

The Fill the Boot Campaign started on April 30 and went until May 2. 

“The firefighters of the Lawton Fire Fighters Association have once again shown their immense dedication and care for MDA’s families during this year’s 'Fill the Boot' campaign,” said MDA Rep. Fundraising Coordinator Nikki Garcia in a press release. “Many thanks to Tony Garibay for coordinating this year’s event for the firefighters. This year’s Fill the Boot was a success and we are grateful for the generosity of those in the Lawton community who have helped individuals with Muscular Dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases truly live unlimited.”

Firefighters across the country have assisted the MDA in raising money for over 60 years and raised over $24 million.

