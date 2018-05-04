Great Plains Improvement Foundation celebrates success with community at Open House

LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) - Since 1976, the Great Plains Improvement Foundation has been serving the people of Comanche County. With May being National Community Action month, the agency celebrated its success with people in the community at an open house.

They wanted to showcase the programs and services they offer and today people got the perfect opportunity to do just that. The state-funded organization provides everything from child services, to food and nutrition, and affordable housing.

Workers were there to provide information to first time users and those who have already benefited from their services.

Helping people and changing lives is the goal at Great Plains Improvement Foundation. In the past year they've provided services to over 800 families in Comanche County.

"You'd be surprised about the help that you can get and its FREE, and you can't beat that," Ferguson.

Through the RX Program, over 100 people received help with their prescriptions.William Ferguson is one of them.

"If I had to pay for Levemir it would be over $900 dollars per box and since I use assistance I only pay $23 dollars a month," Ferguson said.

The program allows people to get their medicine at a low cost or for free if they qualify. Paula Spencer is using the services for the first time and doesn't pay a penny out of pocket.

"I'm blessed it's just wonderful. It's just grateful to the help and the way they help the community and everything," Spencer said.

But the help doesn't stop there, Community Action has provided affordable housing for over 170 people and prepared over 600 tax returns.The agency has also been a big help to Carol Ann Lindsey and her family for years.

"I brought them here and all of my children got help with their food stamps and back then having $15 dollars worth of food stamps was like a million because of the way things were. But my kids got help and we got help with some of our health care," Lindsey said."

There were also over 6000 child support cases that received court appointed payments all because of GPIF, totaling close to 20 million dollars.

"We know that without child support we have a significant number of families who are living below the poverty line so child support helps families achieve a better life and living circumstances," Spurgeon said.

They also monitor day care homes for children to receive nutritious meal and operate the C. Carter Crane Shelter for the Homeless.

Through their weatherization program residents can make their homes more energy efficient and reduce power bills. If you're interested in learning about any of their programs you can find more information on their Facebook page. Or call 580-353-2364. You can also stop by their office from 8 to 5 during the week.

