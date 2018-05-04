UPDATE: Murder suspect turns herself in to police

Phasasha Garcia has turned herself in to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued for her.



Police suspect 19-year-old Phasasha Alieze Garcia in the shooting death of Rory Martin. The shooting occurred on April 15 at the Veterans of Foreign War Post 5263 in east Lawton.

According to court documents, witnesses say they saw Garcia shoot Martin with a handgun after an argument. Witnesses say they heard Rory Martin say that he was not afraid of a gun and to "shoot him" right before the shooting occurred. The two had allegedly been involved in an argument over another woman.

Garcia also made her first court appearance on Friday.

She is charged with first-degree murder and her bond is set at $1 million.



