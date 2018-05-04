UPDATE: Murder suspect turns herself in to police - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Murder suspect turns herself in to police

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
Connect
Phasasha Garcia turned herself in to police to face first-degree murder charges. (Source LPD) Phasasha Garcia turned herself in to police to face first-degree murder charges. (Source LPD)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Phasasha Garcia has turned herself in to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued for her.

Police suspect 19-year-old Phasasha Alieze Garcia in the shooting death of Rory Martin. The shooting occurred on April 15 at the Veterans of Foreign War Post 5263 in east Lawton.

According to court documents, witnesses say they saw Garcia shoot Martin with a handgun after an argument. Witnesses say they heard Rory Martin say that he was not afraid of a gun and to "shoot him" right before the shooting occurred. The two had allegedly been involved in an argument over another woman. 

Garcia also made her first court appearance on Friday.

She is charged with first-degree murder and her bond is set at $1 million.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:54:51 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:54:02 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:52:32 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

    •   
Powered by Frankly