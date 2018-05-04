Jackson Co. churches repair home of double amputee

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - A double amputee in Altus says he's thankful after members of several churches came together to fix up his home.

Alexander Castillo, who lost both of his legs due to complications of diabetes, says the improvements to his home wouldn't have been possible without the help of the Altus community.

Castillo said he lost both of his legs a few years back because of diabetes. On top of that, he said his kidneys are failing. He lives at the home with his mother and his three kids and said without help, the home would have continued to deteriorate.

"I'm thankful, thankful. That people have a heart for the people that really need the help. I can't complain, they've gone beyond what they should have had to do but they took the time to do it and I'm just thankful,” Castillo said.

Castillo's house was one of dozens of projects done by a group called the Jackson County Ministerial Alliance, which is made up of several churches. It's part of a larger plan called the Nehemiah Project, named after the work of Nehemiah from the Bible.

"He went in, he saw the conditions of his city, he cast a vision to the people living there and it led them to restore their city. As we looked at that story, we came up with a tagline that Nehemiah believed Jerusalem was a city worth investing in and we should believe Altus is a city worth investing in,” said Kevin Baker, the Lead Pastor at Martha Road Baptist Church.

The work at Castillo's home was done by the congregation of Friendship Baptist Church. That work included fixing walls, adding insulation, cleaning up the lawn and painting the house. Lead Pastor Jim Brown said all that work was simply about helping out good people in their community.

"We were happy to do this for this family, three generations under one roof in this house. We made a connection with this family, we know they were blessed but serving other people is its own blessing and we experienced that when we were here," Brown said.

Castillo said that work has definitely paid off.

"It's a whole lot better. We're just glad we have something better to live in than it was," Castillo said.

The Nehemiah Initiative continues with the ministerial alliance. They will have a first responders cookout in August and another day of serving in September.

