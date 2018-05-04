LPS athletes receive nearly a thousand brand new cleats

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Public School athletes now have a chance to put their best foot forward. The district received over 900 brand new Under Armour cleats from a program called "Cleats For Kids."



The "Cleats For Kids" program was founded in 2011. Since then it's provided over 60- thousand sporting items to schools.

"Not only does it save us players from having to go out and buy cleats, but just to know that there's somebody out there that cares for our school district and is willing to provide us with new cleats,” said Xavier Johnson, student football player.



On Friday, Lawton High football players like Johnson got to pick out their cleats of choice for the season and warm them up on the field.



Johnson said the generous offer hit home for him.



"At some point in time I had to wear the same cleats for a couple of years straight,” he said.



Colin Hooper has been playing football for nearly 10 years and struggles with buying new cleats each year.



He said he's optimistic the new ones he received today will make a difference in how they play this season.

“It'll help us run better because they are brand new and not old and torn up,” said Hooper.



Which is what Athletic Director Gary Dees said was exactly what they needed.



"It helps our kids,” said Dees. “It frees up money that won't have to be spent on cleats. It helps our coaches, free up some of their athletic budgets. And we just think it's a great program and a great resource for our community and our kids."



As for Hooper and Johnson, their hope is that the new cleats will set them apart.



"It's really helpful and I am blessed that we are able to have it here,” said Hooper.

"I would encourage a lot of other players to come to Lawton High if they want to be a champion,” said Johnson.

"Cleats For Kids" does not require an application. For more information you can visit their website.

