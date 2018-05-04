Local artist kicks off 2018 art show

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An award winning, local artist opened his first art show of the year in Lawton Friday evening.



For the next month, a gallery of Robert Peterson's art will be on display at the Museum of the Great Plains.



The show features the artwork that earned Peterson the 2017 Spotlight Artist of the Year honor – in addition to a few pieces from his personal collection, and several new works that have never been shown before.



Peterson was happy to have his art on display at the museum, and expressed the hope it would give Lawton's youth some inspiration.

"It gives kids something else to see that they can do. It gives them an opportunity to express themselves and see that there's more for them out there other than, say, football or music career or acting,” he said. “Maybe they're creative and they feel like they have to hide it because they can't do something with it, and I’m here to show them that they can."



The show will run until June 3.



The Museum of the Great Plains is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.