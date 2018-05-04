Cameron University bids farewell to graduates at 2018 commencement ceremony

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Cameron University bid farewell to its latest round of graduates Friday night at the University's 2018 Commencement Ceremony.

The hundreds of Cameron students gathered to recognize their years of hard work and academic success.



Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe was the commencement speaker, praising the the students for all they've done and giving them advice for the future.

