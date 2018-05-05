Rods 4 Warriors holds fish fry fundraiser - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rods 4 Warriors holds fish fry fundraiser

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Many ate some fresh fried fish for lunch Saturday to help raise money for a local organization. Rods 4 Warriors gives back to veterans in the community and also takes veterans fishing. All of the proceeds will help Rods 4 Warriors purchase fishing rods, lures and other things needed for their fishing derby on May 19th at the Lawton Veteran center.

Thomas Moore, the president of the organization, says fishing is a great outlet for the veterans.

"It means the world to all of us," said Moore. "There are so many veterans in our area that need help and this is just one source they can get an outlet from that. To have the whole community involved means the world to all of us and to our fellow veterans."

For more information about the Rods 4 Warriors event on May 19th, visit their Facebook page.

