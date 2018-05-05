Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity host Cinco De Mayo Poker Run

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity hosted a Cinco De Mayo Poker Run Saturday all for a good cause. All of the money raised will go to the fraternity's youth mentor-ship program, their scholarship program and STEM tool kits. The ride started at Wind River Harley Davidson then went to Elgin Superstore, Old Plantation in Medicine Park and ended in Cache.

The fraternity members say the money raised from this event is important to help our local children succeed.

"As we all know, the greatest gift that we can give is charity," said Ben Sutton, member and Director of Bigger and Better Business for the fraternity. "To help somebody and to help them along in their journey, so that would be the biggest message that I could give is that if you come out and you support this, it's all for the kids."

If you did not participate in the poker run but would still like to donate, visit their Facebook page.

