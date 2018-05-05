Walk MS helps fundraise to end Multiple Sclerosis - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Walk MS helps fundraise to end Multiple Sclerosis

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Nearly 300 people walked to end Multiple Sclerosis on Saturday at Lawton High School. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society has held walks in Lawton for over 10 years. Saturday's goal was to raise money to find a cure for MS. MS is a disease of the central nervous that often causes symptoms such as dizziness, vision problems and difficulty walking.

Ashton Yancey with Walk MS said the day was about fundraising but also spreading awareness of the disease.

"Learning the different symptoms people go through, just the day to day pain people feel, I just think it's really important for people to know about that,” said Yancey. “As they are going around and fundraising they can tell people their experiences."

Yancey said they are still working towards their goal of raising $30,000. They plan to hold another walk in Lawton next year. If you would like to donate to the cause you can visit their website.

