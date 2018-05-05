A day for the dogs at Lawton Farmers Market - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

A day for the dogs at Lawton Farmers Market

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Farmers Market held its fifth annual "Dog Days" event. Dog lovers purchased food for their pets, bows, and bandanas. Some even got their four-legged friends vaccinated from local veterinarians at a discounted price. There was also live music and 20 other vendors for people to visit.

Market Manager Keith Hall said each year "Dog Days" is one of their most successful events!

"People like their pets and this is an outdoor venue. We just think it's a fine mix honestly,” said Hall.

Lawton Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. They also plan to open on Wednesdays starting in June.

