Lawton Police, Fire Departments hoop for charities

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police and Fire Departments took their best shot on Sunday at the annual charity basketball held at MacArthur High School.

"Anytime you have healthy competition it helps everybody,” said Sergeant Matt Dimmit, Lawton Police Department. “It just gives the community to come out and bond for a good cause."

Lawton Police Department was raising money to support their 'Shop with a Cop' program at the benefit basketball game. While the Fire Department fundraised for The Robert G. Tahbonemah scholarship.

"Which goes to a local graduate helping them out with some materials and books and some expenses going into college,” explained Jason Sellers with Lawton Fire Department.

Sellers said win or lose the game was all about getting active, their charities and spending time with the other department.

"We don't get to see them but on the scene most of the time. So, anytime we can interact with them on a different level is a good thing,” he said.

"It helps bring the community together it also helps bring Lawton Fire and Police together,” said Dimmit.

But, while on the court, Sellers put that all behind him to go head to head for a good cause.

"It's competitive every year,” said Sellers. “We both want to win, but we're going to win this year and like every other year."

Lawton Fire Department came out as champions. The department has won the basketball game for over five years in a row.

