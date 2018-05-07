Altus AFB holding Rock Festival for personnel

The Air Force Services Activity is holding The Rock Festival for members of the Altus Air Force Base and those capable of getting on base.

The Rock Festival is being held at the Altus Air Force Base Athletic Track on May 12 starting at 5 p.m.

There are two musical acts scheduled for the festival, including Plain White T's and We The Kings.There will be food, drinks and games during the show.

The event is not open to the public, but it is free for anyone with access to the base.

