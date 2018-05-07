Possible exposure to measles in Shawnee - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Possible exposure to measles in Shawnee

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
Shawnee, OK (RNN Texoma) -

The Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Pottawatomie County Health Department and Citizen Potawatomi Nation Health Services are investigating a possible exposure to a person with measles.

The measles virus was identified in a person from another state who visited the Shawnee area in April.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, people who visited FireLake Discount Foods at 1570 Gordon Cooper Drive in Shawnee between 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 27 and Nail Spa at 4409 North Kickapoo Avenue between 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 28 could have been exposed to the virus.

The OSDH is working with officials to identify persons that visited those locations to inform them of their possible exposure and provide them with recommendations. 

The virus may remain airborne up to two hours in a room after someone with measles has left. Measles symptoms usually develop about 10 days after exposure. Early symptoms include fever, runny nose, red eyes and cough. Symptoms then develop into a rash starting on the face that spreads to the rest of the body and a fever that could reach 105 degrees. Measles can lead to pneumonia and other complications.

If you believe you could have been exposed then contact the Pottawatomie County Health Department at 405-273-2157.

    

