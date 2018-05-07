Dog dumping caught on camera at Stephens County Humane Society

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -The Stephens County Humane Society is speaking out after people dumped puppies inside of fenced in play area outside of the building on Sunday. The act was caught on camera and now the humane society is working to find the pups a forever home.

Workers said they're sad that someone would do this and felt it could have been handled a lot better.

Surveillance video shows two people dropping off puppies inside a kennel at the Stephens County Humane Society around 6:15 Sunday evening.

“Very disheartened. I feel like this is what we refer to as an oops liter. This was there mother dog that got pregnant, these pups are 5 to 6 months old. That means he has had them plenty of time to get in contact with us, make arrangements for us to take these pups. It didn’t have to be handled this way," Place said.

When workers arrived this morning they found 5 lab mix puppies roaming around in the streets and the building.

“They didn’t have any water, they were at risk of being hurt and out of the 5 sure enough we’ve only been able to put our hands on 4 of them. The fifth one is running that creek there behind me," Place said.



Kelly Place, a member on the board of directors said she called Animal control and they confirmed animal dumping is illegal.



“There is a city ordinance on the City of Duncan books against abandoning or dumping an animal willingly or let it run stray for the purpose’s of not reclaiming it and that is absolutely what happened here," Place said.



Place is grateful the puppies are okay, but said the situation could have been handled a lot better.



““The flow down affect on this is that we had other dogs waiting to come into this program today and now they can’t because of quarantine space is full. The space game is something we juggle all the time and we have a lot of people willing to work with us that want to surrender their dogs either stray or owners surrender for various reasons," Place said.



Place has already received phone calls and messages from people who want to adopt the puppies. She said it brings joy to their hearts



“Not only are you saving the life of the animal you just adopted, but you are saving the animal that comes into its space so each adoption actually saves two lives," Place said.

If you would like to adopt any of the puppies or dogs and cats visit their Facebook page, or call (580) 252-7387 for more information.

