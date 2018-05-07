Comanche County to pursue lawsuit against opioid distributors

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Comanche County has taken the first steps toward possible legal action against opioid manufacturers, distributors and marketers.

Today officials approved allowing the county to retain a law firm for a class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit would be similar to the countless suits filed across the state and the nation – including suits filed by the Creek and Cherokee nations.

Commissioners feel that this is the best response to what is a serious and deadly problem in Comanche County.

