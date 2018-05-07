Comanche County to pursue lawsuit against opioid distributors - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Comanche County to pursue lawsuit against opioid distributors

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Comanche County has taken the first steps toward possible legal action against opioid manufacturers, distributors and marketers.

Today officials approved allowing the county to retain a law firm for a class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit would be similar to the countless suits filed across the state and the nation  including suits filed by the Creek and Cherokee nations.

Commissioners feel that this is the best response to what is a serious and deadly problem in Comanche County.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

