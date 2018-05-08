FBI warns of increased online car fraud in Oklahoma

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is urging Oklahomans to be aware of increased online car fraud throughout the state.

According to officials, people are posting false advertisements online claiming to have vehicles for sale that are not actually available. Cyber car fraud schemes have resulted in an estimated loss of $962,000 in Oklahoma between October 2016 through September 2017.

FBI tips to avoid and recognize fraudulent online vehicle sales are to ask for the vehicle identification number or the identification of the current registered owner.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of an online scam are encouraged to contact the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office at 405-290-7770. Victims can also file an online complaint.

