Altus police investigating pharmacy burglary

Police in Altus are investigating a burglary that took place around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 8.

Officers responded to an alarm call at Pickett's Clinic Pharmacy at 205 South Park Lane. According to Police Chief Tim Murphy, the suspect or suspects broke the front glass door to get inside. Once inside, suspects took a bottle containing multiple doses of narcotics.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the burglary to contact Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

