Altus police investigating pharmacy burglary

Altus police investigating pharmacy burglary

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
Altus police are investigating after a 2-year-old was struck by a car and killed on Tuesday. (Source KSWO) Altus police are investigating after a 2-year-old was struck by a car and killed on Tuesday. (Source KSWO)
ALTUS, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Police in Altus are investigating a burglary that took place around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 8.

Officers responded to an alarm call at Pickett's Clinic Pharmacy at 205 South Park Lane. According to Police Chief Tim Murphy, the suspect or suspects broke the front glass door to get inside. Once inside, suspects took a bottle containing multiple doses of narcotics.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the burglary to contact Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Powered by Frankly