Lawton woman arrested for child abuse - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton woman arrested for child abuse

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Lawton woman is in custody on a charge of child abuse by injury. 

According to court documents, 27-year-old Ahzure Carol Louise Sears is accused of choking her 5-year-old daughter on May 5, 2018. 

Police were called to an apartment on the 200 block of NW 44th on a report of possible child abuse. When officers arrived on scene they spoke with a witness who claimed that Sears was angry because she believed someone called DHS on her, stating they had visited her home. The witness told officers that Sears then grabbed the child by the neck and began strangling her, before throwing her on the couch and leaving.

911 dispatchers were able to get a location on Sears' phone, showing it near her residence. Officers found Sears in the 4600 block of SW H Ave and placed her under arrest after a short struggle.

Sears is facing charges of child abuse and resisting a police officer.

She has been taken to the Lawton City Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 2 at 3:00 p.m. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:54:51 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:54:02 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:52:32 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

    •   
Powered by Frankly