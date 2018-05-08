Lawton woman arrested for child abuse

A Lawton woman is in custody on a charge of child abuse by injury.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Ahzure Carol Louise Sears is accused of choking her 5-year-old daughter on May 5, 2018.

Police were called to an apartment on the 200 block of NW 44th on a report of possible child abuse. When officers arrived on scene they spoke with a witness who claimed that Sears was angry because she believed someone called DHS on her, stating they had visited her home. The witness told officers that Sears then grabbed the child by the neck and began strangling her, before throwing her on the couch and leaving.

911 dispatchers were able to get a location on Sears' phone, showing it near her residence. Officers found Sears in the 4600 block of SW H Ave and placed her under arrest after a short struggle.

Sears is facing charges of child abuse and resisting a police officer.

She has been taken to the Lawton City Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 2 at 3:00 p.m.

