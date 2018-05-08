Lawton man pleads guilty to lewd acts to a child under 12

A Lawton man has pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under the age of 12.



Eric Vaughn Caldwell pleaded guilty May 8. He was accused of sexually assaulting two children between August and November of 2017.

Each count carries a sentence of no less than 25 years in prison.

He is set to be sentenced on July 10.



