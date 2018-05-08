Elgin police make drug trafficking arrest

An Oklahoma man is behind bars tonight, facing charges of drug trafficking.



Police arrested 32-year-old Steven Morrison after pulling over a vehicle outside Elgin. According to court documents, Morrison had asked a friend to give him a ride to Sterling to see his girlfriend. Police pulled them over after noticing there was no visible tag light.

A search of the vehicle revealed large bags of methamphetamines, several digital scales and various items relating to meth use.



Morrison was arrested on charges of trafficking illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is expected in court later this month. The other people in the vehicle were also arrested on outstanding warrants out of Lawton.



