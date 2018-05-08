Revised proposed Lawton city budget presented, LPD budget review - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Revised proposed Lawton city budget presented, LPD budget reviewed

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council met for over three hours on Tuesday night talking about next year's budget following their regular meeting. The council still differs on what they want to cut and keep to balance next year's $89 million dollar budget. There were quite a few people in the audience who supported some of the programs that were up for cuts like the Center for Creative Living. The city manager offered a revised proposed budget, which keeps that Center's contract, Lawton Mobile Meals funding, Mosquito fogging and twice a week trash pick up. It still includes the 2.7 percent utility rate increase.

REVIEW FIRST CITY BUDGET MEETING HERE

The new cuts are selling the two Fire Department ambulances, one furlough day for city employees and return of the Lawton market place sales tax. Also to pay two neighborhood service employees with grant funds.

No decision was made after reviewing some of the Police Department's budget although Councilmembers Jay Burk and Dwight Tanner asked for the department to see if they could cut an couple thousand from its overtime budget.

They will meet Wednesday night to continue budget discussions at 6:30 at city hall.

