Elderly, disabled residents still qualify for reduced utility

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton City Council met ahead of their budget talks for their regular meeting. A whistleblower policy was approved by the council seven to one with Councilmember Bob Morford voting no. An item that will allow elderly or disabled residents to still qualify for reduced rates on utilities was passed. The Social Security benefits went up two percent, and this item upped the threshold to qualify from $28,000 to $28,560. Councilmember Caleb Davis said he is working to make that automatic for those citizens.

"Next thing that comes up will be to make it automatic so that they don't have to stress about it, worry about it. fight for it anymore," Davis said.

Residents opening up new water accounts will be able to do so without a deposit with a letter of good credit within two weeks of opening the account. This has been a program for military families in the past, but it's now open to all residents.

The next city council meeting will be May 22 at City Hall at 6 p.m.

