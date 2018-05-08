Local fraternity serves community at Salvation Army

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A group of local fraternity members gave back to the community through service.



The Brothers of Psi Upsilon were at the Salvation Army Tuesday evening as a part of their feeding assistance program.



The chapter helped to serve a warm spaghetti dinner, greeting those dining and making friendly conversation with community members.



As Psi Upsilon vice president Ronnie Mathis explained, The program helps the fraternity act out their ideals of reaching out to the community and helping wherever they can.

“It helps us to come in here and serve the people, it helps us to give back more,” he said, “just to be a face to be seen in the community, so the people know that we're here and we're willing to work and give back.”

The chapter serves meals at the Salvation Army every three months.

